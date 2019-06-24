Continental Gold Announces US$25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eric Sprott has agreed to purchase 10,645,200 common shares of the Company at a price of C$3.10 per share, representing a 2.9% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price ended June 21, 2019, for a total investment of approximately US$25 million in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is expected to close two business days following receipt of such approval. Newmont Goldcorp Corp. ("Newmont") has the right to maintain its pro rata ownership of the Company pursuant to the Investment Agreement dated May 10, 2018 between the Company and Newmont. Following receipt of notice of the Private Placement, Newmont will have five business days to exercise its right and maintain its pro rata ownership.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to forward–looking information under Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing and completion of the Private Placement, the proposed use of proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approval, and the development and construction of the Buriticá project, advancing the Buriticá project, the economic effect of the mine, and future plans and objectives of the Company, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of significant business risks and uncertainties. Forward–looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward–looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward–looking statement include, but are not limited to, an inability to advance the Buriticá project to the next level, failure to convert estimated Mineral Resources Ltd. to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward–looking statements. All of the forward–looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and are made as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

