EnGold Arranges $500,000 Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, June 24, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,545,455 flow-through shares at a price of $0.11 per share (no warrants) for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used for ongoing exploration of EnGold's 100% owned copper, gold, silver, and magnetite Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. Finders' fees consisting of cash and share purchase warrants will be payable in connection with the financing.

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

