VIDEO: Cypress Development Corp. - Update on Prefeasibility Study for Company's Large Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, Canada - Ellis Martin chats with Dr. William Willoughby of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) providing an update on the prefeasibility study for the company's large 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.
To view the Video Audio, please visit: http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98370/Cypress
About Cypress Development Corp.:
Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier target that has the potential to impact the future supply of lithium for the fast-growing global lithium-ion battery market.
To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP), visit our website at http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com
About The Ellis Martin Report:
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!