Deep Yellow Limited: Share Purchase Plan to Close Friday, 28 June 2019

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) ( Deep Yellow Ltd. or Company) reminds shareholders, following a number of enquiries, that the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is due to close this Friday 28 June 2019, in accordance with the timetable below.Date: 5.00pm Perth time, 3 June 2019Event: Record DateDescription: Date on which the Company determined the eligible shareholdersDate: 7 June 2019Event: Despatch SPP, Offer DocumentDescription: Offer materials dispatched to eligible shareholders including a personalised application form.Date: 7 June 2019Event: Opening DateDescription: Offer opens at 9.00am WST.Date: 28 June 2019Event: Closing DateDescription: Offer closes. Applications must be received by 5.00pm WST on the Closing Date.Date: 5 July 2019Event: Issue DateDescription: Shares issuedDate: 8 July 2019Event: Despatch DateDescription: Holding statements sent to shareholdersIf you have a query in relation to the SPP you may contact the Company's Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside of Australia) during business hours or consult your financial advisor.





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





