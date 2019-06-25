Menü Artikel
Deep Yellow Limited: Share Purchase Plan to Close Friday, 28 June 2019

05:55 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Deep Yellow Ltd. or Company) reminds shareholders, following a number of enquiries, that the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is due to close this Friday 28 June 2019, in accordance with the timetable below.

Date: 5.00pm Perth time, 3 June 2019
Event: Record Date
Description: Date on which the Company determined the eligible shareholders

Date: 7 June 2019
Event: Despatch SPP, Offer Document
Description: Offer materials dispatched to eligible shareholders including a personalised application form.

Date: 7 June 2019
Event: Opening Date
Description: Offer opens at 9.00am WST.

Date: 28 June 2019
Event: Closing Date
Description: Offer closes. Applications must be received by 5.00pm WST on the Closing Date.

Date: 5 July 2019
Event: Issue Date
Description: Shares issued

Date: 8 July 2019
Event: Despatch Date
Description: Holding statements sent to shareholders

If you have a query in relation to the SPP you may contact the Company's Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside of Australia) during business hours or consult your financial advisor.



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.



Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au


