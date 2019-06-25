Deep Yellow Limited: Share Purchase Plan to Close Friday, 28 June 2019

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Deep Yellow Ltd. or Company) reminds shareholders, following a number of enquiries, that the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is due to close this Friday 28 June 2019, in accordance with the timetable below.
Date: 5.00pm Perth time, 3 June 2019 Event: Record Date Description: Date on which the Company determined the eligible shareholders
Date: 7 June 2019 Event: Despatch SPP, Offer Document Description: Offer materials dispatched to eligible shareholders including a personalised application form.
Date: 7 June 2019 Event: Opening Date Description: Offer opens at 9.00am WST.
Date: 28 June 2019 Event: Closing Date Description: Offer closes. Applications must be received by 5.00pm WST on the Closing Date.
Date: 5 July 2019 Event: Issue Date Description: Shares issued
Date: 8 July 2019 Event: Despatch Date Description: Holding statements sent to shareholders
If you have a query in relation to the SPP you may contact the Company's Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside of Australia) during business hours or consult your financial advisor.
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!