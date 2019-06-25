Ximen Mining Corp Applies for Underground Permit at Brett, BC.

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has submitted an application to the BC Ministry of Mines for mine development at its Brett Property, located near Vernon, B.C.

The application was submitted to the BC Ministry of Mines earlier this month for underground exploration development at the Brett mine. The proposed development program includes the following:

rehabilitation of the workings,

excavation of diamond drill stations in the existing drift,

a 50 meter cross-cut from the exiting drift with a drill station,

new drifting to extend the current mine level up to 200 metres

additional drill stations in the new drift, and

a second 50 metre cross-cut and diamond drill station from the new drift.

The purpose of this work is to explore the Main Zone to the northwest, along its strike, where a number of significant gold intercepts were drilled from surface, to expose ground underneath the historic surface bulk sample, and to explore the Main Zone and parallel structures by underground diamond drilling. It is anticipated that this program will result in definition of mineralized zones with potential for bulk sampling.

In connection with the permitting work, a site visit was conducted by Ximen personnel and a suite of rock samples was collected for environmental studies.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/549767/XIMEN.jpg

Photo of Brett Mine portal (April 2019)





Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/549415/06212019XIM2.jpg

Conditional on permitting, the underground development program could begin within this quarter and would take up to two months to complete. The planned diamond drilling program would follow.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

