Melkior - Hemlo 2019 Exploration Update

Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - June 25, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to report that the GEOTECH helicopter borne EM, magnetometer survey over the entire White Lake Hemlo Project has been completed. Melkior is primarily targeting "Hemlo Style" mineralization and as such priority targets are expected to have an EM signature. The available information suggests that disseminated/chargeable sulphide mineralization are present within a favorable geological setting on the White Lake Project. However, the same information also suggests that it likely does not extend to the surface. The on-site surface gold showings identified to date likely represent leakage from a deeper mineralized source. Geotech reports "... the VTEM data shows several discrete EM anomalies in the White Lake Project area. The TAU images show a collection of conductive bodies in the southern portion of the block. These are associated with high magnetic gradient areas. According to the resistivity depth images, they lie with their tops around 100m from surface." The White Lake Project is located approximately 15 km northeast of the Hemlo Gold Mine currently operated by Barrick Gold Corporation.

The VTEM survey was instrumental in selecting a 2km x 2 km core focus area for continued exploration. This area includes the previously defined geological trend that hosts the Carroll-MacDougall Gold Occurrence a 82.5 g/t gold grab sample and rocks described as similar to those that host ore at Teck Corona. A discussion of the VTEM results and how it relates to other exploration data is available for interested parties using the following links:

White Lake Project - Exploration Discussion 2019 (http://www.melkior.com/white_lake_Discussion_2019.pdf)

--An updated discussion of the interrelationship between various data sources including the VTEM EM anomalies in determining priority exploration areas.

White Lake Project - Resistivity Depth Imaging (http://www.melkior.com/white_lake_RDI.pdf)

--Select RDI over the core focus area

Interested parties are encouraged to review the above noted supporting documents for a better understanding of the White Lake Project, Hemlo. The Kakeeway claim has an existing MNDM Exploration Permit in good standing that permits drilling.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Ontario Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

