Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of John Harper as Director and Chairman of the Board

Vancouver, June 25, 2019 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Harper as Chairman and a Director of the Company effective as of the date of this release.

Mr. Harper has over 45 years of resource experience including 30 years with an international asset evaluation organization determining risk for mining development. He has also been an active financier as well as property vendor. Since 1965 he has been involved in the development of more than 30 major mining projects as well as project development work with Prime Resources and the Pezim Group (Eskay Creek, Hemlo). He has also been a director and founding shareholder in many public companies. Mr. Harper continues to be involved with numerous public and private exploration and development corporations. Over the course of his career, Mr. Harper has assembled a solid network of insiders and professional consulting talents as well as substantial financial contacts.

Fabled President, Mr. Eugene Hodgson, stated "John provides the Company with significant leadership experience in the mining sector and a diverse range of contacts that will assist the Company as it seeks to expand its portfolio of properties and commence its exploration plans. We are excited to welcome John to the role of Chairman of the Company."

The appointment of Mr. Harper is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Fabled Copper Corp,

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSXV: FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa copper property located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eugene A. Hodgson, President

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (604) 805-6600

ehodgson@fabledcopper.com

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45841