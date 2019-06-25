Corporate Update to Shareholders Regarding Seahawk Ventures Inc. 2019 Exploration Program

Vancouver, June 25, 2019 - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to update the shareholders on the company's current exploration activities in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining is successfully evaluating the multiple Windfall Lake Zones and Bonterra Resources Inc. is enhancing and evaluating the Gladiator and Barry Zones. Osisko Mining Corp. and Bonterra Resources Inc. have recently reported impressive high grade gold intersections from their ongoing diamond drill programs.

During the winter/spring season we completed a detailed Airborne Total Field Magnetometer Survey over the Blitz Property and a detailed Magnetometer and Electromagnetic Survey over the Skyfall Property. The results of these surveys have been processed. Currently the Blitz Property results have been analysed and the Skyfall Property analysis is being completed.

During the second week of June 2019 a Prospecting field crew was mobilized onto the Blitz Property to further evaluate potential drill targets identified by the airborne Magnetic Survey.

It is anticipated that a Prospecting field crew will be mobilized onto the Skyfall Property by mid July 2019 to evaluate areas of gold potential identified by the Airborne Surveys, to locate initial exploration drill targets. The recently completed Airborne Magnetic and Electromagnetic Magnetic survey has identified numerous magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies that were never know before.

Currently plans are being finalized to mobilize a diamond drill onto the Touchdown and Mystery Properties to evaluate gold targets identified by prospecting and previously completed Drone Airborne Magnetic Surveys. On the Touchdown Property the structures associated with the known high grade grab samples (27 g/t and 11 g/t Au) as well as similar structures will be evaluated.

The anomalous geophysical structures previously identified on the Mystery Property will be diamond drill evaluated.

Plans call for the Touchdown and Mystery diamond drill programs to commence late July to early August 2019.

An initial diamond drill program is planned starting in September 2019 to commence the evaluation of the Blitz and Skyfall Properties evaluating targets identified by the Prospecting and Airborne Survey Programs.

With this ambitious exploration program we look forward to the discovery and evaluation of numerous new mineralized gold zones on our properties.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 2nd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of the five mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848



Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

