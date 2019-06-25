QUEBEC CITY, June 25, 2019 - SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE (VIO), FRANKFURT (VL5) (the “Corporation” or “Vior”) - announces an amendment to its Stock Option Plan. In light of the applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the number of issued and outstanding shares, the Corporation has decided to increase its number of reserved shares to be issued in accordance with the Stock Option Plan to 4,425,900 shares, representing about 10% of the current number of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. This amendment to the Stock Option Plan was adopted by the board of directors of the Corporation.



Vior’s strategy is to generate, explore and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining areas. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numeroUS Gold Corp. deposits and mineral prospects.

