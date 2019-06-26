Menü Artikel
Defiance Appoints Interim CEO

00:24 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 25, 2019 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) ("Defiance") announces that is has appointed Mr. Chris Wright to fill the role of CEO, on an interim basis, while it conducts a thorough search for a permanent candidate. Mr. Peter Hawley has resigned as Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Mr. Hawley will remain as a technical advisor.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Hawley for his contributions to Defiance as a past Chairman and executive of Defiance.

Defiance has also concluded the granting of security to the primary lender surrounding the loan agreement reached in December 2018.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"
Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Darrell Rader - Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at drader@defiancesilver.com

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3
www.defiancesilver.com
Tel: 604-669-7315
Email:info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45886


Mineninfo

Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JQW5
CA2447672080
www.defiancesilver.com
