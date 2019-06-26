Lundin Gold Initiates Mining of First Production Stope at Fruta Del Norte

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold Inc." or the "Company") (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to announce that it has begun mining of its first production stope at its Fruta del Norte gold project ("Fruta del Norte" or the "Project") in Ecuador. Construction of the process plant and tailings facility continue on schedule with commissioning of the process plant to begin in the third quarter of this year.

"Fruta del Norte reached another important milestone on schedule. At the end of May overall construction progress was 73% complete and 88% of the Project's capital expenditure was committed. The team continues to make great progress as we head towards our first gold pour later this year," said Ron Hochstein, Lundin Gold Inc.'s President and CEO.

Mine Development

Underground mine development reached 7.3 kilometres ("km") as at May 31, 2019, versus a target of 7.1 km. Owner's mine crews started mining the first transverse long hole production stope on June 16, 2019 and owner mining is planned to continue to ramp up with additional crews being added as more production stope faces become available.

Critical path work on development to the South Vent Raise was 74 days ahead of plan at the end of May. Raise bore equipment is in country and is being transported and assembled, with drilling of the pilot hole expected to commence in early July. The first underground paste backfill delivery hole has also been completed.

Process Plant

The process plant reached 80% completion at the end of May and all major pieces of process equipment have been installed. Wet Commissioning of the initial systems is expected to start in early July and continue throughout the third quarter of this year. The majority of process plant operations and maintenance staff have been hired and will participate in the commissioning process.

Powerline

The powerline was 88% complete at the end of May, and agreements have been reached on all easements required to complete its construction. Cable stringing is at 65% completion and the Bomboiza substation construction reached 40% completion at the end of May. The Project's power supply system remains on target for energization before hot commissioning later in the third quarter of this year.

Tailings Storage Facility

Tailings dam construction has reached the elevation required for tailings systems commissioning to begin. Work is continuing to progress on schedule to reach the final starter dam elevation required for operations.

Second Draw from Senior Secured Debt Facility (the "Facility")

On June 25, 2019, the Company drew a further US$142 million from its US$350 million Facility for a total of US$301 million drawn to date. The next draw is anticipated to occur later in the year as the Project nears its production ramp up stage.

About Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the world's largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold Inc. is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold Inc. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication June 25, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

Figure 1. First transverse long hole production stope was mined between the 1195 and 1170 levels (Full Resolution)

Figure 2. Owner's mine crew that initiated mining of the first transverse long hole production stope (Full Resolution)

Figure 3. Process plant construction 80% complete as at May 31, 2019 (Full Resolution)

