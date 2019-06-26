Goldplay Press Release Correction

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 - Goldplay Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GPLY, FRANKFURT: GPE, OTCQB: GLYXF) ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), wishes to correct an error in its press release entitled "Goldplay Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement" issued on June 24, 2019. The number of common shares issued in connection with the completion of the Company's over-subscribed financing was 11,010,000 common shares, rather than 10,010,000 common shares referred to in the Company's previous press release. The Company raised gross proceeds of $1,376,250. This correction does not change any other amounts or information reported in the June 24, 2019 press release.

Goldplay owns a >250 sq. km exploration portfolio in the historical Rosario Au-Ag Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Goldplay's current focus includes resource expansion and exploration at the San Marcial Project, as well as a follow up exploration program at the El Habal Project.

The San Marcial land package consists of 1,250 ha, located south of the La Rastra and Plomosas historical mines in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. San Marcial is an attractive, near-surface high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc open pit project for which a NI 43-101 resource estimate was completed by Goldplay in early 2019 (See News Release dated February 7, 2019). It is a resource in expansion and development stage project, fully permitted for all exploration activities and with support and authorization by local communities to carry out all necessary work on the project. San Marcial exhibits significant exploration and resource expansion upside supported by regional exploration programs recently completed by Goldplay along 6 km mineralized trend with identification of 8 new Au-Ag exploration targets. Some of these exploration targets consist of old shallow pits, caved shafts and historical underground workings in areas with extensive hydrothermal alteration, hosted by major regional structures. A current NI 43-101 report on the San Marcial Project is filed on SEDAR.

The El Habal Project is a drilling stage project. The oxidized gold mineralized zone outcrops along a series of rolling hills with evidence of historical shallow underground mining along a 6 km long prospective corridor. The El Habal Project is located near the historical gold-silver Rosario Mine which reportedly operated for over 250 years. Goldplay's team has over 30 years of experience with senior roles in exploration, financing, and development in the mining industry, including over ten years of extensive exploration experience in the Rosario Mining District, leading to previous successful discoveries. A current NI 43-101 report on the El Habal Project is filed on SEDAR.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

