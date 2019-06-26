Menü Artikel
Detour Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold Corp." or the "Company") plans to release its second quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast the following morning.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Webcast access:  via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access: 

  • Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until August 31, 2019 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 3379. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

About Detour Gold
Detour Gold Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold Corp.'s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

For further information, please contact:

Mick McMullen, President and CEO

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 416-304-0800

Tel: 416-304-0581

 

Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

SOURCE Detour Gold Corp.



