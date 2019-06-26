New Gold Hosts Rainy River Site Tours

New Gold Inc. (“New Gold Inc.” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces that it is hosting tours of the Rainy River Mine for analysts and institutional investors on June 26 and 27, 2019. The presentation to be used during management’s briefing sessions will be posted on the New Gold Inc. website at www.newgold.com in the morning today.

New Gold Inc. is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining Company. The Company has a portfolio of two core producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines in Canada. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016). In addition, New Gold Inc. owns 100 per cent of the Blackwater project located in Canada. New Gold Inc.’s objective is to be a leading intermediate gold producer, focused on the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, please visit www.newgold.com.

