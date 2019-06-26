AJN Resources Inc. Appoints Sheena Eckhof as Director

Vancouver, June 26, 2019 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Miss Sheena Eckhof as member of the Board of Directors of AJN.
Miss Eckhof is currently a director and Investor Relations Manager at ASX-listed Taruga Minerals Ltd.. She previously worked as Investor Relations Officer and Business Development Analyst for Independence Group NL, a mid-cap West Australian nickel mining company. She has also gained extensive experience with globally renowned Lazard Financial Advisory and UBS Investment Bank, where she predominately provided advice to the resources sector concerning strategic and financial matters.
About AJN Resources Inc.
The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.
