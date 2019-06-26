Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 1, 2019 to holders of record as of July 15, 2019 for its common stock.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in the North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

