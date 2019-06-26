Menü Artikel
Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

16:25 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Road Town, June 26, 2019 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 28, 2019 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Luis Mauricio F. de Azevedo 250,265,353 (99.97%) 78,000 (0.03%)
John D. Kaplan 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)
Gregory S. Kinross 250,265,353 (99.97%) 78,000 (0.03%)
Anthony J. Naldrett 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)
Warren E. Newfield 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)
David L. Deisley 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)
Henri van Rooyen 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)
David E. Singer 250,305,353 (99.98%) 38,000 (0.02%)

Furthermore, shareholders of the Company, by a majority of votes cast, excluding the votes attaching to the common shares of the Company held by insiders and their associates, approved (i) an increase in the aggregate number of common shares of the Company issuable upon exercise of options under the Company's stock option plan to 15% of the aggregate number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis), from time to time, and (ii) until June 26, 2022, the issuance of all unallocated options issuable, from time to time, under the Company's stock option plan.

At the AGM, shareholders also voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed company focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicles industry. The high-grade Tamarack Ni-Cu-Co Project is located in Minnesota, USA (which comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project). The Company has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45910


