Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

16:55 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQX: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2019 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Carl Clouter

67,722,272

92.08 %

5,827,394

7.92 %

Robin E. Goad

70,466,992

95.81 %

3,082,674

4.19 %

Glen Koropchuk

69,871,782

95.00 %

3,677,884

5.00 %

John McVey

72,113,159

98.05 %

1,436,507

1.95 %

Mahendra Naik

70,996,682

96.53 %

2,552,984

3.47 %

David Ramsay

72,644,429

98.77 %

905,237

1.23 %

Edward Yurkowski

72,642,059

98.77 %

907,607

1.23 %

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of Fortune’s auditors.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The Company has an option to purchase lands in Saskatchewan where it may build the hydrometallurgical plant to process NICO metal concentrates. Fortune owns the Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO Project mill.

Follow Fortune Minerals Ltd.:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune’s email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.



Contact

Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel.: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fortune Minerals Ltd.

Fortune Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0CAFV
CA34967D1015
www.fortuneminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap