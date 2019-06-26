SRG Graphite Inc. Announces Reappointment of Directors

MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 - SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company) wishes to announce that as part of the incumbent directors re-elected at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 20, 2019, Mr. Rene Lessard was also re-elected to the Board of Directors and with the addition of the appointment of Mr. Vincent Hogue to the Board, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Benoit LaSalle FCPA, FCA

Marc-Antoine Audet

Marc Filion

Marcel Duchesne

Yves Grou

Rene Lessard

Vincent Hogue

Koudougou Abdoulaye Compaore; and

Abdoul Aziz Nassa

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing Mineral Deposits Ltd. located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "continue", "demonstrate", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "might". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development, and operations of Mineral Deposits Ltd.; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices and other risks and factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A of the Company and which is available at www.sedar.com, all of which should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities and no material adverse change in mineral prices. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

