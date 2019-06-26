Northern Shield Shareholders Elect New Director and Grant of Stock Options

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Don Bubar to the Board of Directors of Northern Shield. Mr. Bubar is a professional geoscientist with 40 years' experience in mineral exploration and development mainly in Canada. Mr. Bubar grew up in Truro, Nova Scotia before graduating from McGill University (B.Sc.1977, Geological Sciences) and Queen's University (M.Sc. Applied Min.Ex.,1981). Since 1995, Mr. Bubar has been President and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (formerly Avalon Rare Metals Inc.), a mineral development company with a primary focus on technology metals. This includes the active East Kemptville tin-indium project in southwestern Nova Scotia and previously gold-copper exploration in northern Nova Scotia. Mr. Bubar served as a Director of the PDAC and Chair of its Aboriginal Affairs Committee both for 9 years. He serves on the Boards of Imperial Mining Group, Wolfden Resources Corporation, Mining Matters (a not-for-profit organization founded by PDAC) and serves on the Advisory Board to the Faculty of Science of McGill University.

Mr Bubar replaces Dr Frank Santaguida, whom for reasons of time constraints, did not stand for re-election.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Bubar on board," says Northern Shield President and CEO Ian Bliss, "he is highly regarded in the industry and brings to Northern Shield a wealth of exploration and development experience in Nova Scotia along with a well-developed network in the Province and elsewhere. On behalf of the Board I would also like to pass on our thanks to Frank for his service to Northern Shield."

Northern Shield also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 4,000,000 common shares pursuant to its shareholder approved stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Options to acquire a total of 3,200,000 common shares were issued to Northern Shield's officers and directors, and the balance were issued to employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one share for $0.10 per share until June 26, 2024. This grant of options is the first the Company has made in three years. Following such grant, Northern Shield now has outstanding under its Stock Option Plan, options to acquire just under 7 .1% of Northern Shield's outstanding common shares.

