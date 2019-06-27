Premier Gold Announces the Results of its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders

THUNDER BAY, June 26, 2019 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on June 25, 2019.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 23, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director Vote type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes John Begeman For 82,153,754 85.74%

Withheld 13,668,183 14.26% Ewan Downie For 91,027,865 95.00%

Withheld 4,794,072 5.00% Claude Lemasson For Withheld 82,233,208 13,588,729 85.82% 14.18% Ron Little For Withheld 95,603,122 218,815 99.77% 0.23% Anthony Makuch For Withheld 77,313,690 18,508,247 80.68% 19.32% John Seaman For Withheld 82,070,872 13,751,065 85.65% 14.35% Michael Vitton For Withheld 95,655,213 166,724 99.83% 0.17%

In addition, shareholders reappointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors and approved the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Restricted Share Unit Plan and the unallocated options in the Share Option Plan.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

