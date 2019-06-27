Gold Standard Announces Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.
Director
Votes For
Percentage For
Jonathan T. Awde
142,501,960
99.37%
D. Bruce McLeod
142,559,636
99.42%
Robert J. McLeod
141,697,763
98.81%
Jamie D. Strauss
141,838,136
98.91%
William E. Threlkeld
141,817,905
98.90%
Zara Boldt
142,538,503
99.40%
Ron Clayton
142,534,865
99.40%
Alex Morrison
142,431,208
99.33%
In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.
Description of Matter
Votes For
Percentage For
To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
142,804,546
99.59%
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
“Jonathan Awde”
Jonathan Awde, President and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jonathan Awde President Tel: 604-669-5702 Email: info@goldstandardv.com Website: www.goldstandardv.com
