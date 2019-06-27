OceanaGold Corporation - Report as to Voting Results Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102
MELBOURNE, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of OceanaGold Corp. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2019 in Singapore (the "Meeting").
1. Election of Directors
A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at six, and electing each of Ian M. Reid, Paul B. Sweeney, Michael F. Wilkes, Geoff W. Raby, Nora L. Scheinkestel and Craig J. Nelsen and was passed by ordinary resolution.
The votes submitted for each director were as follows:
|
Directors
|
Votes for
|
Votes
|
Ian M. Reid
|
451,146,099
|
96.61%
|
15,849,914
|
3.39%
|
Paul B. Sweeney
|
464,126,584
|
99.39%
|
2,869,429
|
0.61%
|
Michael F. Wilkes
|
466,079,220
|
99.80%
|
916,793
|
0.20%
|
Geoff W. Raby
|
440,574,289
|
94.34%
|
26,421,724
|
5.66%
|
Nora L. Scheinkestel
|
440,454,349
|
94.32%
|
26,541,664
|
5.68%
|
Craig J. Nelsen
|
466,181,297
|
99.83%
|
814,716
|
0.17%
2. Appointment of Auditors
A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
498,269,761
|
98.09%
|
9,719,036
|
1.91%
3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.
|
Votes for
|
Votes against
|
454,959,804
|
97.72%
|
10,619,488
|
2.28%
For additional information, please see the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2019 filed in connection with the Meeting.
DATED this 18th day of June 2019.
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Liang Tang
Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary
SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.
Contact
Investor Relations: Sam Pazuki, Tel: +1 416 915 3123, ir@oceanagold.com; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Tel: +61 459 900 099, info@oceanagold.com, www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold