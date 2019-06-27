OceanaGold Corporation - Report as to Voting Results Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

MELBOURNE, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of OceanaGold Corp. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2019 in Singapore (the "Meeting").

1. Election of Directors

A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at six, and electing each of Ian M. Reid, Paul B. Sweeney, Michael F. Wilkes, Geoff W. Raby, Nora L. Scheinkestel and Craig J. Nelsen and was passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Directors Votes for

Votes

Withheld

Ian M. Reid 451,146,099 96.61% 15,849,914 3.39% Paul B. Sweeney 464,126,584 99.39% 2,869,429 0.61% Michael F. Wilkes 466,079,220 99.80% 916,793 0.20% Geoff W. Raby 440,574,289 94.34% 26,421,724 5.66% Nora L. Scheinkestel 440,454,349 94.32% 26,541,664 5.68% Craig J. Nelsen 466,181,297 99.83% 814,716 0.17%

2. Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes withheld

498,269,761 98.09% 9,719,036 1.91%

3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes against

454,959,804 97.72% 10,619,488 2.28%

For additional information, please see the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2019 filed in connection with the Meeting.

DATED this 18th day of June 2019.

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

Liang Tang

Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

