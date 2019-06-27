Menü Artikel
OceanaGold Corporation - Report as to Voting Results Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

04:19 Uhr  |  CNW

MELBOURNE, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of OceanaGold Corp. (the "Company") held on June 14, 2019 in Singapore (the "Meeting").

1.   Election of Directors

A resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at six, and electing each of Ian M. Reid, Paul B. Sweeney, Michael F. Wilkes, Geoff W. Raby, Nora L. Scheinkestel and Craig J. Nelsen and was passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Directors

Votes for

Votes
Withheld

Ian M. Reid

451,146,099

96.61%

15,849,914

3.39%

Paul B. Sweeney

464,126,584

99.39%

2,869,429

0.61%

Michael F. Wilkes

466,079,220

99.80%

916,793

0.20%

Geoff W. Raby

440,574,289

94.34%

26,421,724

5.66%

Nora L. Scheinkestel

440,454,349

94.32%

26,541,664

5.68%

Craig J. Nelsen

466,181,297

99.83%

814,716

0.17%

2.   Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes withheld

498,269,761

98.09%

9,719,036

1.91%

3.  Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes against

454,959,804

97.72%

10,619,488

2.28%

For additional information, please see the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2019 filed in connection with the Meeting.

DATED this 18th day of June 2019.

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

Liang Tang
Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: Sam Pazuki, Tel: +1 416 915 3123, ir@oceanagold.com; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Tel: +61 459 900 099, info@oceanagold.com, www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold
