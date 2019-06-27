Ora Gold Limited: Abbotts High Grade Copper-Silver-Gold Results

Perth, Australia - Ora Gold Ltd. (ASX:OAU) (Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of work over a new copper-silver-gold prospect to the north of the Abbotts gold deposit.An initial rock sampling program over the Government Well area (on E51/1609), which is located five kilometres north of the Abbotts gold deposit (see Figure 1 in link below), has returned high grade copper and silver assays along with moderate gold results. Copper assays of up to 19.5% were associated with silver assays up to 275.5g/t and over 1g/t gold.The rock sampling was over a number of small pits which have oxidised base metal material that has been identified as milled breccia. Results obtained from the locations shown in Figure 2 (see link below) include:- CVP 1: 14.0% copper, 52.1g/t silver and 1.1g/t gold- CVP 2: 14.0% copper, 62.5g/t silver and 1.2g/t gold- CVMS: 19.5% copper, 275.5g/t silver and 1.2g/t goldAn additional tenement has been applied for north of the Government Well prospect and further work is planned including a local ground EM survey and follow up drilling.The 1.5-2kg rock samples were picked up from the spoil heaps of the old pits shown in Figure 2 (see link below). Assays were done by Intertek Australia Perth laboratory for gold by 50g fire assay after aqua regia digest and ICP finish, and other elements were assayed using ICP-MS after four acid digest.About Government Well ProspectThe prospect is located at the northern extremity of the Abbotts greenstone belt on the wholly-owned E51/1609 tenement. Local geology includes typical greenstone belt lithology with black shale horizons and felsic and mafic/ultramafic rocks. A late stage Archaean porphyry has intruded the package approximately 800 metres from the prospect. Historical exploration for base metal mineralisation in the Abbotts area has not been comprehensive.Garden Gully and Abbotts TenementsThe Company's 100% owned Garden Gully and Abbotts tenements cover the majority of the Abbotts Greenstone Belt and comprise 2 granted Mining Leases, 21 granted Prospecting Licences and 7 granted Exploration Licences covering about 393 square kilometres, not including the recent Exploration Licence application. The tenements are located in Western Australia's Murchison region about 20 kilometres north-west of the town of Meekatharra (see Figure 1 in link below).To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5OF5YANC





Ora Gold Ltd. (ASX:OAU) is an ASX-listed company exploring and conducting pre-production activities on its Abbotts and Garden Gully tenements near Meekatharra, Western Australia. The near-term focus is of low cost development of its already identified shallow mineralisation, while investigating the potential extensions for larger deposits.





Ora Gold Ltd.





Philip Bruce