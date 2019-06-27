Phase 2 Nickel-Cobalt Extraction Process Testing and Evaluation Commences

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.”) (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) is pleased to announce it has shipped mini-bulk sample materials from its Cyclops nickel-cobalt property to its extractive technology and mineral process development partner. The shipment initiates part 2 of three-phase testing for a suitable process in the recovery of cobalt and nickel from laterite material.



In an already completed first phase of testing, the processing partner carried out a preliminary bench-scale scoping program to evaluate a proprietary leach technology on two Indonesian cobalt and nickel bearing laterite samples at its facilities in Ontario, Canada. The samples were representative of typical nickel laterite mined in Indonesia for processing and sourced from a regional property in which the company has no interest.

The laterite samples were leached using a specific mixed chloride process, employing a unique mixture of hydrochloric acid (HCl) and magnesium chloride (MgCl2) within a bench-scale environment.

The results of the previously completed phase 1 scoping tests demonstrated that the processing partner's mixed chloride leach technology was effective in the recovery of value elements, namely iron (Fe), nickel (Ni) and cobalt (Co), from the two laterite samples tested.

Leach extractions were as follows:

Sample 1: 97.3 per cent, 98.6 per cent and 96.5 per cent for Fe, Ni and Co, respectively;

Sample 2: 93.9 per cent, 90.7 per cent and 92.2 per cent for Fe, Ni and Co, respectively.

Phase 2, the current program, is designed to confirm that the optimal leach conditions established in phase 1 are suitable in metal separation of value metals nickel, cobalt and manganese for samples sourced specifically from Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.'s Cyclops project. The selected samples will be processed to the stage where a nickel and cobalt product purity can be established. Phase 2 is expected to result in a sample of battery-grade cobalt and nickel for marketing purposes and to develop process flow design criteria for subsequent mini pilot/pilot plant testing to be conducted in Phase 3.

Phase 3 of the program involves commissioning and operation of a mini-pilot/pilot plant to provide process design criteria for subsequent capex (capital expenditures)/opex (operating expenditures) estimation and also to produce enough nickel and cobalt bearing product for independent evaluation by several prospective battery industry purchasers.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, PGeo, independent director of Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

