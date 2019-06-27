Blackrock Gold Finds New East-West Vein System at Its Silver Cloud Property in Nevada

Vancouver, June 27, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") has identified a new vein system in the northeastern portion of the Silver Cloud property. The east-west banded vein was found by mapping an area with highly elevated silver (up to 7.4 g/t Ag), arsenic (up to 94.5 ppm As), lead (up to 39.8 ppm Pb) and zinc (133 ppm Zn). These values were returned from the Company's recently collected soil samples.

Assays are pending from rock chip samples collected on the outcropping vein. Also, of particular interest in the area is a gravity anomaly similar in scope and dimension to the one occurring over the Silver Cloud mine.

At the Silver Cloud mine, located approximately 5km to the south of the newly discovered vein, the high-grade gold drill intercepts (1.5m grading 157.7 g/t gold and 12.2m grading 5.53 g/t gold including 1.5m grading 12.5 g/t gold and 1.5m grading 12.5 g/t gold) were encountered at elevations similar to the Midas and Hollister mines.

William Howald, Executive Chairman, commented: "The newly identified vein gives the Company a third meaningful target to explore. The three targets include the Silver Cloud mercury mine, the Jackson and Surprise mercury occurrence, and the newly discovered banded vein. In all these areas, the target is a high-grade gold and silver vein system with widths similar to the Midas mine (1m to 2.7m width), and gold grades comparable to the nearby Hollister mine (+15 g/t Au and +80 g/t Ag). The Company is preparing the east-west trending Silver Cloud mine-Northwest Canyon vein system for a drill campaign and has started the permitting process. The addition of the West Silver Cloud property provides additional strike potential to the west of Northwest Canyon. As I have stated before, the Silver Cloud project is an excellent under-explored asset located in an extraordinarily productive part of north-central Nevada along the Northern Nevada Rift."





Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, Blackrock Gold Corp.'s Executive Chairman, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on their Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project, located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

