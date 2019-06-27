DIOS Exploration campaign well underway on K2 gold-copper-silver project

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 - DIOS Exploration Inc. has undertaken its first summer field prospecting and exploration campaign for a few weeks now on K2 gold project along an under-explored part of the Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, Quebec. Outcrop grab sampling by DIOS had returned 10 grams gold per tonne in the vicinity of the West Input (WI) electromagnetic anomalies (see Nov.15 press release). This was the first ever discovery of gold in outcrop in that whole western area



The K2 property surrounding the Kali intrusive was never drilled. The K2 property was enlarged to protect specific high priority targets defined by DIOS’ high expertise geological team, mainly in the prospective green schist facies. It now covers some 85 sq. kilometers (162 wholly-owned no royalties mining claims).

Prospecting on the FARWEST CLAIM BLOCK near WI-Target had yielded New Gold Inc. occurrences and Bousquet and Doyon mine-type sericitized and silicified dacitic glacial boulders hosting 2-10 percent disseminated pyrite and quartz veinlets assaying 6.72, 0.72, 0.63, 0.443, 0.352 grams per ton gold with minor silver (1-29 g/t Ag) and copper (0.086-0.192 percent Cu) values.

WI-Target anomalies were also characterized by anomaloUS Gold Corp. in soils (B-horizon) as ten out of 16 (62.5%) soil samples assayed over 8 parts per billion gold: 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 30, 49 and 283 ppb gold. New Cinnamon gold showing had returned over 10 g/t Au & 2 g/t Ag with 1% pyrite in tonalite intrusion near volcanic contact.

This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP. Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. The K2 property is located 25 km east of the Eastmain Village, itself located where the Eastmain river flows into James Bay.

