Company President Appointed to the Manitoba Liaison Committee on Mining and Exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - TheNewswire - June 27, 2019 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO John Roozendaal has accepted an invitation by Manitoba Minister of Growth, Industry and Trade Mr. Blaine Pedersen to join the Manitoba Liaison Committee on Mining and Exploration (MLCME).

The committee is comprised of nine members who bring a range of experiences and expertise from within the mining and exploration industry of Manitoba, as well as from academia, business development and areas of law related to resource based rural communities.

In the press release linked above, Manitoba's Economic Growth Action Plan, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen states:

"Mining is a long-time net contributor to Manitoba's economic prosperity, and there is tremendous potential for wealth and job creation in the sector," said Pedersen. "These highly qualified individuals will help us to attract investment and create jobs, better respond to the needs of business and industry, and develop the sector in a sustainable way."

Committee Chair Shastri Ramnath states: "I am pleased to lead this committee of stakeholders and government," said Ramnath. "Mining generates significant economic opportunities and large areas of high mineral potential in the province remain under-explored. The goal of this working group is to position the province to attract the investment it needs to discover and develop new mineral deposits in order to create economic opportunities for all Manitobans."

Manitoba in the past has been a preferred destination for mineral exploration and mine development investment. More recently exploration and development has been greatly scaled back due in large part to uncertainty and delays in getting work permits for even early stage exploration activities.

This committee is part of the provincial governments initiative to revitalize the economic growth of its northern communities and return Manitoba to being a premier destination for mining and mineral exploration investment.

As followers of the Company are aware Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. has been waiting for over a year for a work permit to commence a preliminary drill program to follow up the 2014 discovery of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Neuron Project. President John Roozendaal is pleased to be a part of the committee and to assist in its efforts to help the provincial government return Manitoba to its former statue, in the global mining industry.

Neuron is located 55 km SW of the mining centre of Thompson, Manitoba and 12 km south of the Waskwatim Hydro Electric Generating Station. The 200 Mega Watt Waskwatim generating station is a partnership between Manitoba Hydro and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN). NCN is based at the community of Nelson House, located 80 km west of Thompson. Of particular interest to the company is that there are two 230 kV power transmission lines that pass within 3.5 km of the discovery zone mineralization.

