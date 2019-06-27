Belmont Announces Election of Directors and AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSX-V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible - CUSIP 080499502 -new).

Annual General Meeting Results;

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 25, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The shareholders re-elected James H. Place, Gary Musil, and Vojtech Agyagos, and newly elected Jared Lazerson for the upcoming year. The scrutineer reported that there were a total of 24 shareholders holding 9,637,221 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. This represented 10.45% of the total 92,229,906 pre-consolidated shares issued and outstanding at record date. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld % Withheld James H. Place 9,462,190 98.18% 175,031 1.82% Gary Musil 9,462,190 98.18% 175,031 1.82% Vojtech Agyagos 9,459,690 98.16% 177,531 1.84% Jared Lazerson 9,459,690 98.16% 177,531 1.84%

Other resolutions submitted by management to shareholders for consideration were approved as presented, including the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan as summarized in the Information Circular (98.15% For; 1.85% Against). Approval of the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration (99.48% For; 0.52% Withheld).

At the Directors Meeting following the AGM; the directors appointed James H. Place as President/Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, and Gary Musil as Corporate Secretary/Chief Financial Officer. The Audit Committee appointees are: Gary Musil, Vojtech Agyagos & Jared Lazerson.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support throughout the past year.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

On March 28, 2019 Belmont entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in 253.34 hectares of mineral claims (now increased to 295.56 ha) which are part of the former Pathfinder Property, located in the historically productive Republic-Greenwood Gold District. Copper and gold mining in this camp dates back to the turn of the century. The property is currently surrounded on 3 sides by claims held by KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation).



Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project.



In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont owns and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Gary Musil"

Gary Musil

Corporate Secretary/CFO/Director

