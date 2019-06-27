Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the `Meeting’), that was held in London, UK, on June 27, 2019, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 83,248,017 common shares representing 53.06% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:





NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Martin Rowley 78,900,476 99.96 30,721 0.04 Paul Matysek 78,905,468 99.97 25,729 0.03 Mark Frewin 78,900,476 99.96 30,721 0.04 Jorge Estepa 78,900,476 99.96 30,721 0.04 Elia Ndevanjema Shikongo 78,895,228 99.95 35,969 0.05

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. The Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 27, 2019, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 156.9m

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp., Marcel Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer.

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfe0d08e-9d01-4bca-b0fd-fcba45fb9ce5