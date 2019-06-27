Kinross to announce Q2 financial results on July 31, 2019

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after market close. On Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – (877) 201-0168; Conference ID: 3163386 Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 788-4901; Conference ID: 3163386
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Conference ID: 3163386 Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Conference ID: 3163386
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!