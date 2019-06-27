eCobalt Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favour of Jervois Mining Merger

eCobalt shareholders should ignore First Cobalt's self-serving and misleading opposition to the merger

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 - eCobalt Solutions Inc. ("eCobalt" or the "Company") (TSX: ECS) (OTCQX: ECSIF) (FRA: ECO), in response to the misleading news release from First Cobalt Corp., reaffirms that the merger with Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (the "Jervois Merger") is in the best interest of the Company's shareholders.

eCobalt cautions shareholders not to be misled by First Cobalt Corp.'s opposition to the Jervois Merger. First Cobalt Corp. has a self-serving interest in eCobalt that is not aligned with the best interests of other eCobalt shareholders and the Company.

Reasons to VOTE FOR the Jervois Merger:

The Jervois Merger combines two companies with the strongest development-stage cobalt assets to create the premier cobalt investment vehicle globally. Jervois in particular adds an executive team with long careers of financing, building and operating mines. The combined company creates a robust mining company focused on putting the Idaho Cobalt Project ("ICP") into production and will create a dominant cobalt company with the greatest opportunity to generate significant shareholder value.

Jervois is committed to aggressively advancing the ICP. A significant factor in considering the merger with Jervois is that both companies are production focused and share the same desire and commitment to put the ICP into operation. The merger agreement specifically states that Jervois will spend C$10 million on the ICP project over the next 18 months towards the completion of the feasibility study and into construction. The Chairman and CEO of eCobalt have agreed to go onto the board of Jervois to strengthen the team and represent the eCobalt shareholders' interest in advancing the ICP. Additionally, Jervois brings metallurgical expertise by individuals who have built and operated refineries that process cobalt who will be critical in completing the feasibility study. Management teams from both companies have already conducted extensive meetings on site to agree on the appropriate path forward to fast track metallurgical work and discuss economic improvements to the mine plan. This important work will be commenced upon the receipt of a positive shareholder vote from you.

The eCobalt Arrangement values eCobalt at C$0.36 per eCobalt share based on the closing price of Jervois' common shares on the ASX on March 29, 2019, representing a 5.9% premium, based on the closing price of the eCobalt Shares on March 29, 2019.

eCobalt has not received any superior offers. Following an extensive strategic review evaluating alternatives with the ability to move the ICP towards production, continue to finance the feasibility study and add assets with the potential to create long-term shareholder value, Jervois emerged as the strongest partner due to their superior technical team, robust project pipeline, strong financial position and ability to access Australian and Asian capital markets. The claim that superior offers were available is false. Although eCobalt was in discussions with several parties, none were able to provide the funding needed to advance the ICP nor provided accretive alternatives for creating long-term shareholder value.

Reasons to REJECT First Cobalt Corp.'s self-serving interest in eCobalt

The Jervois Merger represents an attractive and unique opportunity to eCobalt shareholders. eCobalt expects the Jervois Merger to provide long-term financial, strategic and operational benefits and advantages for eCobalt Shareholders. In voting for the Jervois Merger, shareholders should note:

The Jervois Merger will result in a company of increased scale and financial capacity, enhancing our ability to advance the ICP.

Along with the ICP, shareholders will also receive enhanced geographic and asset diversification by adding the development-stage Nico Young asset in Australia and a large package of prospective exploration assets in Uganda. Together this provides a strong strategic base in the most prolific cobalt-producing regions in the world. Unlike the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"), Uganda has a stable government, a legal system based upon British law, a transparent mining code and does not have the child labour and conflict issues plaguing the DRC.

As a result of the above, a combination of Jervois and eCobalt creates a portfolio of attractive cobalt development assets and high quality, large-scale exploration assets and other East African growth opportunities, all with geology very similar to the leading African cobalt mines in the DRC, but in more stable jurisdictions for investment and project development having hosted past production by Canadian mining companies.

The Jervois Merger provides eCobalt shareholders exposure to the value creation potential of a global project pipeline of non-DRC cobalt, amidst a backdrop of growing demand and appetite for the commodity associated with the electrification of global transportation.

eCobalt shareholders will benefit from the leadership of a seasoned executive team with a track record for developing complex international projects and deep experience in exploration, financing, construction, and operations as well as marketing cobalt.

In recognition of the benefits of the Jervois Merger, shareholders holding 19.05% of eCobalt's outstanding shares have committed to vote in favour of the Jervois Merger.

The Board of eCobalt and its advisors are confident that the Jervois Merger is in the best interests of the Company and represents the best alternative currently available to eCobalt shareholders. The Jervois Merger is the result of months of work by the eCobalt Board and executive team who worked closely with their financial advisors, TD Securities and Maxit Capital. TD Securities provided a fairness opinion, subject to assumptions, limitations and qualifications and is as at March 31, 2019, to the Board of eCobalt advising that the consideration being offered by Jervois to eCobalt shareholders is fair from a financial point of view.

By VOTING FOR the Jervois Merger, eCobalt shareholders will continue to own 100% of the ICP and in addition have a pipeline of exploration projects with similar geology to that of the Idaho Cobalt Belt and significant upside potential, as well as leverage to the nickel price through Jervois' Nico Young project. The newly merged company has the potential to become a leader in the supply of battery raw materials providing a reliable and transparent source of supply for the growing electric vehicle market.

About eCobalt Solutions Inc.

eCobalt is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company advancing the Idaho Cobalt Project ("ICP"), the only near-term, environmentally permitted primary cobalt project in the United States. The ICP, located in east-central Idaho in the historic Idaho Cobalt Belt, is 100% owned by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Formation Capital Corporation, U.S. With eCobalt's significant land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, the ICP presents a district-scale opportunity and the potential to become a reliable and transparent source of supply for the growing cobalt market.

