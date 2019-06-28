Menü Artikel
Superior Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 -  Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold Inc." or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") held on June 27, 2019, in Toronto. A total of 47,267,673 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.74% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Chris Bradbrook

43,246,559

95.26

2,152,490

4.74

Tamara Brown

45,112,649

99.37

286,400

0.63

Rene Marion

45,112,649

99.37

286,400

0.63

Michael Mulroney

45,125,049

99.40

274,000

0.60

Mark Wellings

45,125,049

99.40

274,000

0.60

 

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

KPMG LLP

46,691,293

99.51

229,280

0.49

 

Re-approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Omnibus Equity
Incentive Plan

44,635,159

98.32

763,890

1.68

 

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the  management information circular dated May 14, 2019, which can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold Inc. is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Contact
Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
