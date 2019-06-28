Largo Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A total of 362,869,827 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 68.26% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director

Nominee Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld % Alberto Arias 262,720,977 82.22% 56,799,543 17.78% David Brace 292,413,971 91.52% 27,106,549 8.48% Jonathan Lee 264,045,504 82.64% 55,475,016 17.36% Mark Smith 318,304,357 99.62% 1,216,163 0.38% Daniel Tellechea 302,448,074 94.66% 17,072,446 5.34% Koko Yamamoto 243,809,342 76.31% 75,711,178 23.69%

For further detailed voting results on the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

