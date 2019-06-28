Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Largo Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 -  Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A total of 362,869,827 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 68.26% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director
Nominee

Shares Voted For

%

Shares Withheld

%

Alberto Arias

262,720,977

82.22%

56,799,543

17.78%

David Brace

292,413,971

91.52%

27,106,549

8.48%

Jonathan Lee

264,045,504

82.64%

55,475,016

17.36%

Mark Smith

318,304,357

99.62%

1,216,163

0.38%

Daniel Tellechea

302,448,074

94.66%

17,072,446

5.34%

Koko Yamamoto

243,809,342

76.31%

75,711,178

23.69%

 

For further detailed voting results on the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.



Contact
please contact: Alex Guthrie, Manager, Investor Relations and Communications, aguthrie@largoresources.com, Tel: +1 416?861?9797
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Largo Resources Ltd.

Largo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12DVC
CA5171034047
www.largoresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap