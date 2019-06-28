Menü Artikel
Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors

19:31 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Shareholders also overwhelmingly approve CITIC Metal Africa's additional C$612 million (US$464 million) investment in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Vancouver, June 28, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 16, 2019, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.


Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Robert M. Friedland Elected 779,270,671 98.31 13,427,419 1.69
Yufeng (Miles) Sun Elected 777,134,193 98.04 15,563,897 1.96
Egizio Bianchini Elected 777,271,791 98.05 15,426,299 1.95
Tadeu Carneiro Elected 779,261,113 98.30 13,436,977 1.70
Jinghe Chen Elected 792,281,390 99.95 416,700 0.05
William B. Hayden Elected 789,205,896 99.56 3,492,194 0.44
Livia Mahler Elected 788,497,200 99.47 4,200,890 0.53
Peter G. Meredith Elected 776,266,373 97.93 16,431,717 2.07
Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 781,215,274 98.55 11,482,816 1.45
Guy J. de Selliers Elected 777,236,656 98.05 15,461,434 1.95

Shareholders also voted 99.93% in favour of passing the ordinary resolution approving the issuance of 153,821,507 Class A shares to CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited under the terms of a Subscription Agreement dated April 25, 2019 between Ivanhoe and CITIC Metal Africa, a direct subsidiary of CITIC Metal Co., Ltd., whereby CITIC Metal Africa has agreed to invest an additional C$612 million (approximately US$464 million) in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. at C$3.98 per share. The CITIC Metal Africa investment has received CITIC Metal's internal approvals and is expected to close no later than September 7, 2019.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media
Kimberly Lim +1.778.996.8510

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45979


