Equinox Gold Announces Conversion of Debenture Held by Sandstorm

20:36 Uhr  |  CNW

All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated

TSX-V: EQX
OTC: EQXFF

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 -  Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of a secured convertible debenture in favour of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") dated June 30, 2015, as amended, Equinox Gold Corp. has issued 11,139,175 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to Sandstorm at a conversion price of C$1.23 to repay $9,000,000 in principal (9,593,415 Common Shares) and $1,450,145 in accrued interest (1,545,760 Common Shares).

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-conversion-of-debenture-held-by-sandstorm-300878004.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Corp. Contacts: Christian Milau, CEO, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
