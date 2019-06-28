Equinox Gold Announces Conversion of Debenture Held by Sandstorm

All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated
TSX-V: EQX OTC: EQXFF
VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of a secured convertible debenture in favour of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") dated June 30, 2015, as amended, Equinox Gold Corp. has issued 11,139,175 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to Sandstorm at a conversion price of C$1.23 to repay $9,000,000 in principal (9,593,415 Common Shares) and $1,450,145 in accrued interest (1,545,760 Common Shares).
On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.
"Christian Milau"
CEO & Director
