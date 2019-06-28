Copper Fox Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Calgary, June 28, 2019 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated April 30, 2019 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All of the Company's material subsidiaries are wholly owned, except for District Copper Corp. ("District"), of which the Company owns 24.4% of the common shares outstanding.

For the six months ended April 30, 2019, Copper Fox had a net loss of $5,168,589 (April 30, 2018 - $705,682) which equated to $0.01 loss per share (April 30, 2018 - $0.00 loss per share). The net loss increased in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018 due to the impairment of the Eaglehead property.

During the six months ended April 30, 2019, the Company incurred $240,917 in expenditures toward furthering the development of its Schaft Creek, Van Dyke, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain copper projects. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated: "We are confident that the multi-disciplinary team assigned by the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") to further evaluate the identified improvement options will be successful in further defining a sound economic, technical and environmental base case project configuration for the next study phase. The progress at Van Dyke is encouraging and setting the groundwork for the possibility of completing an updated resource estimate for the project."

Q2 2019 Highlights

The 2018-2019 sizing and infrastructure alternatives study to reduce project capital and operating costs was completed, and the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") selected the 133ktpa case scenario for further study in the remainder of 2019.

The 2019 study will confirm the technical-engineering and economics of the identified engineering improvement options and the associated 133ktpa mine plan design.

A review of permitting and environmental requirements for the newly identified engineering improvements, together with continued engagement with the Tahltan Nation, will commence in Q3 2019.

In addition to the planned fieldwork to reinforce the project infrastructure's flood protection, a review of the site characteristics for the identified engineering improvement options (e.g., tailings storage, conveyance systems, ore and waste rock transport options, and mill location) will be completed in 2019.

At Van Dyke, the analytical program (2,760 samples) returned an average 29% higher acid soluble copper concentrations over significantly thicker intervals than shown in the historical data base for the project.

Copper Fox closed a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,339,140 through the sale of 12,174,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.11 per Unit. Mr. Ernesto Echavarria, a director, insider and a control person of the Company (as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) purchased 8,182,000 Units.

Application to obtain approval from State authorities to a conduct work program on the Sombrero Butte project has been submitted.

The TSX-V has accepted the applications to extend warrants issued on June 30, 2016 and July 27, 2017 for a further one-year term extending their respective expiry dates to June 30, 2020 and July 27, 2020. The June 9, 2016 warrants expired on June 9, 2019.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results



April 30, 2019 January 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 July 31, 2018

3 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended Loss before taxes $ 10,357,166 $ 192,708 $ 256,899 $ 620,441 Net (gain)/loss 10,357,166 192,708 (8,001) 620,441 Comprehensive loss 10,115,668 176,208 226,205 456,739 Comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00











April 30, 2018 January 31, 2018 October 31, 2017 July 31, 2017

3 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended Loss before taxes $ 541,914 $ 213,774 $ 400,188 $ 395,888 Net loss 541,914 213,774 144,910 395,888 Comprehensive (gain)/loss (47,768) 787,900 (322,819) 1,637,337 Comprehensive (gain)/loss per share, basic and diluted (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.00





Liquidity

As at April 30, 2019, the Company's cash position was $1,297,843 (October 31, 2018 - $938,311).

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

