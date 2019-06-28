Tajiri to raise $300,000 in Non-Brokered Placement

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report that subject to regulatory approval it plans to raise up to CDN$300,000 by way of non-brokered private placement.

The placement will see the Company issue up to 4,615,385 units at a price of $0.065 per; each unit will consist of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will provide the holder with the right to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.17 for two years from the closing date.

Funds from the offering will be used to meet the Company's payment obligations across its existing exploration portfolio, new project acquisitions and for general working capital. Insiders may participate in the offering and fees may be paid on a portion of the units placed.

