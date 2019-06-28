Chantrell Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Reverse Take-Over Transaction with Osisko Mining

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 - Chantrell Ventures Corp. ("Chantrell" or the "Corporation") (NEX:CV.H) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") held earlier today.



The principal purpose of the Meeting was to consider and vote upon a special resolution of Shareholders to authorize and approve the transactions contemplated in the arrangement agreement dated May 14, 2019 (the "Arrangement Resolution") between Chantrell and Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining"), pursuant to which, among other things, Chantrell will acquire certain non-core assets of Osisko Mining in exchange for common shares of Chantrell ("Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement will result in the reverse takeover of Chantrell by Osisko Mining, following which the Corporation will be renamed "O3 Mining Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer") and reorganized as part of the Arrangement.

A total of 16,494,807 Shares were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 68.69% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Approval of the Continuance

Prior to completing the Arrangement, Chantrell will continue out of the Province of British Columbia and into the Province of Ontario (the "Continuance"). For the Continuance to proceed, the special resolution approving the continuance of Chantrell out of British Columbia and into Ontario (the "Continuance Resolution") required the approval of a majority of at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast at the Meeting, either by Shareholders attending in person or voting by proxy. The Continuance Resolution was overwhelmingly approved. See below for a summary of the voting on the Continuance Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Approval of the Arrangement

For the Arrangement to proceed, the Arrangement Resolution required the approval of a majority of at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast at the Meeting, either by Shareholders attending in person or voting by proxy. The Arrangement Resolution was overwhelmingly approved. See below for a summary of the voting on the Arrangement Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Approval of Stock Option Plan of the Resulting Issuer

Shareholders were also asked to pass an ordinary resolution approving a stock option plan of the Resulting Issuer (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution"), to become effective following the completion of the Arrangement. The ordinary resolution required the approval of a simple majority (50%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by Shareholders, either attending in person or voting by proxy. See below for a summary of the voting on the Stock Option Plan Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Approval of RSU Plan of the Resulting Issuer

Shareholders were also asked to pass an ordinary resolution approving a restricted share unit plan of the Resulting Issuer (the "RSU Plan Resolution"), to become effective following the completion of the Arrangement. The ordinary resolution required the approval of a simple majority (50%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by disinterested Shareholders, either attending in person or voting by proxy. See below for a summary of the voting on the RSU Plan Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Approval of DSU Plan of the Resulting Issuer

Shareholders were also asked to pass an ordinary resolution approving a deferred share unit plan of the Resulting Issuer (the "DSU Plan Resolution"), to become effective following the completion of the Arrangement. The resolution required the approval of a simple majority (50%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by disinterested Shareholders, either attending in person or voting by proxy. See below for a summary of the voting on the DSU Plan Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Appointment of Auditor of the Resulting Issuer

Shareholders were also asked to pass an ordinary resolution approving PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor of the Resulting Issuer for the ensuing year (the "Auditor Resolution"), to become effective following the completion of the Arrangement. The ordinary resolution required the approval of a simple majority (50%) of the votes cast at the Meeting, either by Shareholders attending in person or voting by proxy. See below for a summary of the voting on the Auditor Resolution.

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

Appointment of Directors

Shareholders were also asked to approve the election of the three nominates directors, to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution required the approval of a simple majority (50%) of the votes cast at the Meeting, either by Shareholders attending in person or voting by proxy. See below for a summary of the voting on the election of directors.

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME OF VOTE FOR WITHHELD / AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) Paul Parisotto Approved 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0% Lorie Waisberg Approved 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0% Darren Blasutti Approved 16,284,763 ~100% 44 ~0%

If the Arrangement is completed, the Resulting Issuer will cause a reconstitution of the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer, and the directors listed above will resign.

Transaction Update

Having obtained the requisite approval of the Arrangement Resolution at the Meeting, the hearing date for the application for the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Final Order") is scheduled for July 2, 2019. The Arrangement is anticipated to become effective on or about July 5, 2019, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the receipt of the Final Order, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

The common shares of O3 Mining are expected to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and begin trading under the symbol "OIII" on the second business day following the completion of the Arrangement (i.e., on or about July 9, 2019).

About Chantrell Ventures Corp.

Chantrell's mission is to enhance shareholder value through the acquisition and development of mining properties, with a bias towards gold projects in Ontario and Québec.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

