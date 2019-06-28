Kaizen Discovery announces election of directors at AGM

Vancouver, June 28, 2019 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) is pleased to report that the director nominees listed in Kaizen's management proxy circular, dated May 14, 2019, were re-elected as directors of the company by shareholders at Kaizen's Annual General and Special Meeting held today in Vancouver.
Kaizen's Board of Directors is comprised of David Boehm, Eric Finlayson and Terry Krepiakevich.
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General and Special Meeting will be available in the company's report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Kaizen Discovery
Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada.
More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.
Information contact
Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446 info@kaizendiscovery.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45987
