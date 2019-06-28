Menü Artikel
Freegold Ventures Limited Results of the Annual General Meeting

28.06.2019  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX: FVL, Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 31, 2018 for the 2019 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2018 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. 73,653,976 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 39% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld





David Knight

61,350,882

83.30

12,303,082

16.7

Kristina Walcott

73,097,215

99.24

556,749

0.76

Alvin Jackson

73,042,382

99.17

611,582

0.83

Gary Moore

61,350,882

83.30

12,303,082

16.7

Garnet Dawson

61,896,882

84.04

11,757,082

15.96

Gregory Hanks

73,042,382

99.17

611,582

0.83

Glen Dickson

72,497,132

98.43

1,156,832

1.57

Ron Ewing

61,897,715

84.04

11,756,249

15.96

Reagan Glazier

73,642,299

99.98

11,665

0.02

 

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 31, 2019, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

At the first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Directors held immediately after the Meeting, David Knight was appointed as Chairman of the Board, and the following individuals were re-appointed as officers of the Company:

Kristina Walcott, President & Chief Executive Officer, Gordon Steblin, Chief Financial Officer, Alvin Jackson, Vice President, Exploration & Development and Taryn Downing, Corporate Secretary.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2018 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Ltd.



Contact
Kristina Walcott-President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, jkw@freegoldventures.com
