Retraction

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ZFR OTC:ZPHYF

Shares Outstanding: 51,602,477

HALIFAX, June 28, 2019 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZFR) (OTC: ZPHYF) announces that as a result of a second review by IIROC, the Company retracts the following statements made in its June 28, 2019 news release; "this discovery totaling 45 million tonnes of high grade silver, lead, and zinc mineralization is worth approximately $25 billion in today's dollars"; and "a discovery like Cannington, would be monetarily equivalent to discovering a 19 million oz. gold deposit." These statements constitute restricted disclosure per National Instrument 43-101, 2.3 – Restricted Disclosure.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1,388 hectares (3,430 acres) the company now controls a 12.2 kilometer (7.5 mile) mineralized trend which is prospective for Broken Hill-type silver-lead-zinc deposits and gold.

Mr. Mark Graves, P.Geo. registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Nova Scotia (APGNS), has prepared the scientific and technical information in this news release.

