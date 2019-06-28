Belo Sun Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 - Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the annual general meeting held on June 28, 2019.



Based on proxies received, 306,157,767, common shares of the Company, representing 69.17% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee % votes cast FOR % votes WITHHELD Peter Tagliamonte 82.9% 17.1% Mark Eaton 82.9% 17.1% Carol Fries 71.1% 28.9% Bruce Humphrey 70.9% 29.1% Sergio Marchi 91.4% 8.6%

In addition, RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants was appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuring year by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project located in Para State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX”. For more information about Belo Sun please visit www.belosun.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO

Belo Sun Mining Corp.

(416) 309-2137

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.