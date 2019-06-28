Cordoba Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 28, 2019 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2019, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2019 were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at four (4) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Eric Finlayson 214,256,884 97.32% 5,908,489 2.68% Govind Friedland 216,437,409 98.31% 3,727,964 1.69% William (Bill) Orchow 216,438,609 98.31% 3,726,764 1.69% Gibson Lee Pierce 218,888,409 99.42% 1,276,964 0.58%

In addition, Cordoba reports that shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also confirmed the existing stock option plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 15, 2019.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is exploring its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance porphyry copper project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

