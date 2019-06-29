CaNickel Reports of Voting Results of Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - CaNickel Mining Ltd. (TSX Venture: CML) (“CaNickel” or the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, Friday, June 28, 2019.



A total of 24,204,526 shares were represented at the AGM, being 64.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the AGM. Shareholder voted in favour of all resolutions and each of the four nominees proposed as directors was elected. Details of the results are as follows:

Questions For Against or Withhold To set the number of directors at 4 24,196,589 shares or 99.967% 7,937 shares or 0.033% Wenfeng Liu as Director 24,196,462 shares or 99.967% 8,064 shares or 0.033% Kevin Zhu as Director 22,691,549 shares or 93.749% 1,512,977 shares or 6.251% Myles Gao as Director 22,696,569 shares or 93.770% 1,507,957 shares or 6.230% Tony Guo as Director 22,196,494 shares or 91.704% 2,008,032 shares or 8.296% Appointment of Auditors 24,202,462 shares or 99.991% 2,064 share or 0.009%

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Nickel Mine, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. The Company also holds nickel, copper and Platinum Group Mineral (PGM) projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt.

