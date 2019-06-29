Menü Artikel
Goldgroup Announces Retirement of Chairman, President and CEO

01:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces that Keith Piggott has retired as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective June 26, 2019, to further other interests and will continue to serve as a Director of the Company. At this time Anthony Balic, the Company’s CFO, will become Interim CEO as the Company assesses the vacancy in the position.

Corry Silberangel, who is a fellow director who founded the Company along with Keith said, “I would like to thank Keith for his significant contributions to the Company’s development over the years, especially over the last few years where Keith lead the Company’s success in receiving a confirmation of an arbitration award against DynaUSA, Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, in addition to the Company’s survival from the cash flows from the Cerro Prieto mine. I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico and Ecuador, including a 50% interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. The Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico, and is continuing the environmental assessment and permitting processes to advance to production the El Mozo property in Ecuador.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico and Ecuador. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, Mineral Resources Ltd., profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Keith Piggott, Chairman and President
Tel: 1-520-247-5753

Investor Relations
Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)



