Sayona Mining Ltd: Appointment of New Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the appointment of highly experienced international company director and chief executive, Brett Lynch, as the Company's new Australia-based Managing Director responsible for advancing Sayona's strategic lithium portfolio in Canada and Western Australia.Highlights- Highly experienced international company director and chief executive, Brett Lynch, appointed to drive Sayona's emerging lithium projects- Strong background in mining and mining-related businesses across Australia, Asia and North America, with a proven track record in advancing shareholder value- Appointment complements new leadership team in Québec, as Sayona seeks to enhance stakeholder engagement and deliver a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine.With a strong background in mining and mining-related businesses across Australia, Asia and North America, Mr Lynch has a proven track record in advancing shareholder value through converting opportunities to outcomes.A senior mining engineer and manager, Mr Lynch has more than 30 years' experience in the global industry, including posts with leading resources companies MIM Holdings, New Hope Corporation Ltd. , VLI Pty Ltd and Orica Limited, during which time he was responsible for multi-million dollar international operations.His professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) (Honours) at the University of Melbourne, a Graduate Diploma of Business (Accounting) at Monash University and a Company Director Diploma from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Welcoming the appointment, Sayona's outgoing Managing Director, Dan O'Neill, said Mr Lynch had the necessary international experience to drive the Company forward amid growing global demand for lithium.Mr Lynch's appointment comes on the back of the recent engagement of two senior executives in Québec, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Laliberté and Serge Rouillier, Manager, Sustainable Development and further strengthens the Company's leadership team."Brett's appointment comes at an important time for Sayona as we advance the stakeholder engagement process for our flagship Authier Lithium Project in Québec, while seeking to unlock further value from our emerging adjacent Tansim project in Québec along with our prospective portfolio in the world-class Pilgangoora lithium district of Western Australia," Mr O'Neill said."Together with our recently appointed Sayona Québec CEO, Guy Laliberté, I am confident we have the right team in place both in Australia and Canada to ensure value for shareholders and deliver a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine at Authier."Mr O'Neill said he would remain on Sayona's Board as a Non-Executive Director, ensuring a smooth transition to the new Company leadership.Commenting on his appointment, Mr Lynch said: "Sayona has the perfect opportunity to help position Québec among the leaders in lithium, the fastgrowing metal of the 21st century. Exciting times are ahead for our Company and I look forward to achieving successful outcomes for all stakeholders."





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Paul Crawford Executive Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au