White Rock Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation

00:21 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian based and listed zinc, silver, gold and lead company with 3.7Moz of gold equivalent

The Company

- High quality assets in Australia and USA offering geological, geographical and commodity diversification for investors.

- Mount Carrington (100%) owned, gold and silver project, with a JORC Ore Reserve and on ML.

- Red Mountain Project (Alaska) is a globally significant zinc and precious metals VMS Project.

- Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire) has joined forces with White Rock Minerals to fund exploration and development.

- Total Mineral Resources of 9.1Mt at 12.9% ZnEq grade

- Modern exploration campaign to increase the known zinc silver lead gold JORC resource as well as to discover further deposits
aimed to generate strong results and a high level of news flow.

- Strong potential for significant rerating when compared to our zinc and gold peer groups.

- Highly credentialed and regarded management team and board.

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LUL028Y4



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.



Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au


White Rock Minerals Ltd.

White Rock Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1C5XZ
AU000000WRM6
www.whiterockminerals.com.au

