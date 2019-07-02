White Rock Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian based and listed zinc, silver, gold and lead company with 3.7Moz of gold equivalentThe Company- High quality assets in Australia and USA offering geological, geographical and commodity diversification for investors.- Mount Carrington (100%) owned, gold and silver project, with a JORC Ore Reserve and on ML.- Red Mountain Project (Alaska) is a globally significant zinc and precious metals VMS Project.- Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire) has joined forces with White Rock Minerals to fund exploration and development.- Total Mineral Resources of 9.1Mt at 12.9% ZnEq grade- Modern exploration campaign to increase the known zinc silver lead gold JORC resource as well as to discover further depositsaimed to generate strong results and a high level of news flow.- Strong potential for significant rerating when compared to our zinc and gold peer groups.- Highly credentialed and regarded management team and board.To view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LUL028Y4





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





