Osisko Intersects Gold Mineralization on Multiple Sides of Durango's Trove Property at Windfall Lake

-Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - July 2, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that the results of Osisko Mining Inc.'s recent drill program (filed on GESTIM) confirm the presence of a gold hosted system(s) on multiple sides of the Trove Property.

Links to the complete Osisko reports:

http://www.explorationminiere.com/pdf/GM70939RA001.pdf

http://www.explorationminiere.com/pdf/GM70939PLAN001.pdf

An Induced Polarization ("IP") survey completed this Spring on the Trove Property highlighted eight (8) high priority drill targets on the Northeastern portion of Trove Grid 4 as reported in news release dated April 4, 2019. Osisko reported mineralized intersections in the same area, including holes 083 and 085 which indicate that the gold is likely to continue through the fault structure that bisects the Trove claims:

- OSK-UB-18-083 intersected 1.03 g/t over 0.4m Au and up to 5.13 g/t Au over 1m. - OSK-UB-18-085 intersected 1.85 g/t Au over 0.6m.

In the southwestern portion of the Trove Grid 1, the IP survey highlighted 4 high priority drill targets as reported in news release dated April 4, 2019. In the same area Osisko reported:

- OSK-UB-076 intersected 3.07g/t Au, 26.2g/t Ag, and 0.43% Cu over 0.6m.

The drill intercepts strongly suggest that gold may be present in much of the structure crossing the Trove Property. Several holes completed by Osisko were drilled within walking distance of the Trove border as seen below: http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Oskddh-vs-troveV2.jpg

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "The results of the recent drilling by Osisko have clearly identified gold mineralization in structure(s) on both sides of and likely crossing the Trove property. The company looks forward to drilling the targets recently identified by our IP survey."

The IP program recently conducted by Durango on the Trove Property resulted in recommendations for 3,025-metres of drilling in 25 diamond drill holes on 15 high priority targets. The targets for mineralization are at depths between 50m and 100m below surface so drill holes will have an average length of 120m. Similarities of the geological, geochemical and geophysical signatures with discoveries in the Windfall area are extremely encouraging for the upcoming drilling campaign.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a NI 43-101 report.



Durango Trove Claims with Osisko Drill Holes

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

