AEX Gold Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of CAD$5M

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 - AEX Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "AEX Gold") (TSXV: AEX) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 13,157,893 units at a price of $0.38 per unit, for gross proceeds to AEX Gold of approximately $5,000,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and regulatory approvals (the "Offering").

VÃ¦kstfonden, the Danish Growth Fund subscribed for $1.5M and Greenland Venture A/S subscribed for $1.5M of the Offering. In addition, Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO of AEX Gold, subscribed for $433K of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one Common Share in the Capital of AEX Gold (the "Common Shares") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of 36 months. AEX Gold can accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV exceeds $0.50 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following 120 days after closing of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange regulations, which will expire on October 29, 2019.

As a result of the closing of the Offering, there are 70,946,392 Common Shares of AEX Gold issued and outstanding.

The Insiders' participation for a total of $508K is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101") in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the Offering, nor the consideration paid by such Insiders exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

"We welcome both VÃ¦kstfonden, the Danish Growth Fund and Greenland Venture A/S and want to thank our shareholders, old and new, for their support. We expect to begin work immediately, our main focus is underground, doing an audit of the mine and processing plant; structural geological work; and potentially some drilling. We expect to have a bulk sample ready by the end of November, plus technical and environmental studies to support project permitting, and general corporate purposes. Finally we will conduct an exploration campaign and prospecting over our highly prospective exploration assets this summer. We look forward to updating investors regularly on our progress. This is the next step on our path to bring the Nalunaq project into production in coming years," said CEO Eldur Olafsson.

Contact Information

George Fowlie

Director of Corporate Development

1-416-587-9801

gfowlie@grfcapital.com

Eldur Olafsson

Director and CEO

eo@aexgold.com

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation licence including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. AEX Gold is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Forward-Looking Information

